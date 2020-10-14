Titans deal disgruntled LB Kamalei Correa to Jaguars after trade request

A trade request has landed Tennessee Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa on the 1-4 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans announced they had dealt the disgruntled veteran for a 2021 sixth-round pick on Wednesday. A seventh-rounder is also going to the Jaguars in the trade.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Correa had requested a trade after being left inactive for Tuesday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, in which the Titans stomped their way to a 42-16 win and 4-0 record. The Titans quickly honored the request and were reportedly prepared to release Correa if they couldn’t find a deal.

Correa is set to hit free agency after this season.

Kamalei Correa tied for second in sacks on Titans last year

Kamalei Correa wanted out of Tennessee. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Before that game, the 26-year-old Correa had already more or less disappeared from the Titans defense. He had logged just 39 snaps (20%) with the defense all season, plus 24 snaps on special teams. With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, there just didn’t appear to be much room for Correa as far as playing time among the Titans linebackers.

Correa’s 2020 also got off to a rough start when he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list shortly before the season began.

In his previous two seasons with the Titans, Correa had resurrected his career after two quiet years with the Baltimore Ravens. The former second-round pick posted 56 tackles and 8.5 sacks with Tennessee between 2018 and 2019.

Correa will face his former team on Dec. 13.

