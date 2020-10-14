Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa has played only sparingly this season, and now he won’t play for the Titans at all.

NFL Network reports that Correa requested a trade after the Titans made him inactive last night, and the team will honor his request, or release him if it can’t find a trade partner.

Correa has only been on the field for 39 defensive snaps and 24 special teams plays this season.

After arriving in Tennessee in a trade with the Ravens in 2018, Correa played fairly well, and this year the Titans signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. But he’s been largely phased out of the defense, and now he’s on the way out.

Titans will trade or cut Kamalei Correa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk