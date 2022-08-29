Titans have “tough decision” to make at punter

The Titans will be making a number of roster decisions over the next couple of days and one of them will involve who they want to be their punter this season.

Brett Kern has held that job since 2009, but undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse has had a strong summer and General Manager Jon Robinson said that the call will be one of the more difficult ones the team has to make this week.

“That’s a tough decision that we’ve got moving forward, deciding what direction we want to go,” Robinson said, via Nick Gray of the Tennessean. “Both of those guys have certainly earned the right to be on a 53-man roster and be a punter in this league.”

One team that may be interested in seeing what the Titans decide to do is the Bills. They released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza over the weekend in the wake of the filing of a civil suit accusing him of rape and are looking for someone else to take the job.

