Titans’ top Pro Football Focus grades from Week 5 win

The Tennessee Titans had no shortage of impressive performances from several players during their Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills, but who exactly earned the top grades in Pro Football Focus’ eyes?

On defense, that distinction goes to Jadeveon Clowney, whose overall grade of 76.3 was tops among Titans defenders. Clowney failed to record a sack or QB hit in Week 5, but he did get some pressures and had a pair of passes defensed.

Malcolm Butler, who came up with two huge interceptions for a total of 97 yards, seven tackles and two passes defensed, somehow earned the fourth-highest overall grade among Titans defenders.

#Titans' top 5 defensive grades, per @PFF:

(At least 15 snaps)

Clowney – 76.3

Joseph – 71.8

Mack – 71.6

Butler – 70.5

D. Jones – 69.2 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 14, 2020





There’s no surprise on offense, as Ryan Tannehill earned an eye-opening overall grade of 95.0, the highest of his career. Tannehill finished with a completion rate of 75 percent, and he threw for 195 yards and rushed for 42 more, while also scoring four total touchdowns.

Coming in with the second-highest grade was A.J. Brown, who led the Titans with seven catches and 82 yards, and he also found the end zone once. PFF also noted that Brown’s 89.9 receiving grade was the sixth-best among all wide receivers in Week 5.

#Titans' top 5 offensive grades, per @PFF:

Tannehill – 95.0

Brown – 87.4

Swaim – 74.5

Henry – 68.4

Saffold – 68.2 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 14, 2020





Some interesting stats PFF compiled was Tannehill’s numbers against the blitz and when pressured. He thrived in both instances.

Couple impressive @PFF stat lines on #Titans' Tannehill last night:

When blitzed: 8-for-11, 90 yds, 3 TDs, 136.4 QB rating

Under pressure: 7-for-8, 61 yds, 2 TDs, 138.0 QB rating — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 14, 2020





