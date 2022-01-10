Titans’ top PFF grades and stats from Week 18 win over Texans

After the Tennessee Titans notched a huge win over the Houston Texans in Week 18 to secure the No. 1 seed and a first-round by, we’re taking a look at the team’s Pro Football Focus grades and stats from Sunday.

Taking the top spot in terms of overall grade on the entire team (minimum 10 snaps) is tight end Anthony Firkser, who scored an 87.8 after reeling in five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The 56 yards were a season-high for Firsker, who has made some important catches in recent weeks after a mostly quiet 2021 campaign.

On defense, defensive lineman Denico Autry earned the top overall grade, notching a 78.2. Autry put together one hell of a regular season and has proven to be a crucial addition to the defense.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 overall Pro Football Focus grades for the Titans on both sides of the ball, as well as other key stats that give some insight into how the secondary and offensive line performed.

Top overall grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

1. TE Anthony Firkser: 87.8

2. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 80.5

3. WR Julio Jones: 78.5

4. RT David Quessenberry: 77.5

5. LG Rodger Saffold: 77.0

6. WR A.J. Brown: 76.4

7. RG Nate Davis: 71.0

8. QB Ryan Tannehill: 69.9

9. C Ben Jones: 67.4

10. RB Dontrell Hilliard: 65.3

Pass-blocking grades (OL only)

1. RT David Quessenberry: 76.3

2. LT Taylor Lewan: 76.2

3. RG Nate Davis: 68.6

4. C Ben Jones: 58.3

5. LG Rodger Saffold: 24.3

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

1. LG Rodger Saffold: 85.6

2. RT David Quessenberry: 75.5

3. C Ben Jones: 73.5

4. RG Nate Davis: 68.1

5. LT Taylor Lewan: 40.5

Pressures/Sacks allowed

C Ben Jones: 5/0

LG Rodger Saffold: 4/0

RG Nate Davis: 0/0

RT David Quessenberry: 0/0

LT Taylor Lewan: 1/0

Top overall grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

1. DL Denico Autry: 78.2

2. S Kevin Byard: 73.6

3. DL Jeffery Simmons: 66.7

4. DL Kyle Peko: 66.6

5. LB Zach Cunningham: 65.5

6. DL Kevin Strong: 65.0

7. CB Kristian Fulton: 63.6

8. DL Larrell Murchison: 60.5

9. OLB Harold Landry: 59.9

10. S Dane Cruikshank: 59.9

Top run defense grades

1. CB Kristian Fulton: 73.5

2. OLB Harold Landry: 72.4

3. S Kevin Byard: 72.3

4. LB Zach Cunningham: 71.9

5. LB David Long: 67.7

6. DL Kevin Strong: 67.6

7. S Amani Hooker: 65.8

8. DL Denico Autry: 65.2

9. CB Jackrabbit Jenkins: 65.1

10. DL Kyle Peko: 63.5

Top coverage grades

1. S Dane Cruikshank: 67.0

2. S Kevin Byard: 65.8

3. OLB Bud Dupree: 62.9

4. CB Kristian Fulton: 60.1

5. DL Denico Autry: 60.0

6. LB Zach Cunningham: 58.4

7. S Amani Hooker: 55.8

8. CB Jackrabbit Jenkins: 53.0

9. LB David Long: 51.3

10. CB Buster Skrine: 45.4

Top pass-rush grades

1. DL Denico Autry: 74.2 (4 pressures)

2. DL Jeffery Simmons: 69.7 (3 pressures)

3. S Kevin Byard: 67.7 (1 pressure)

4. DL Larrell Murchison: 66.0

5. DL Kyle Peko: 63.4 (2 pressures)

6. OLB Harold Landry: 60.7 (3 pressures)

7. S Dane Cruikshank: 59.4

8. CB Elijah Molden: 59.0

9. S Amani Hooker: 58.8

OLB Bud Dupree: 58.1 (3 pressures)

Coverage stats (targets/receptions/yards allowed)

S Dane Cruikshank: 2/2/13

CB Kristian Fulton: 4/1/24

LB Zach Cunningham: 4/4/36

S Amani Hooker: 1/1/7 (TD)

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins: 6/5/74 (TD)

LB David Long: 4/3/55

CB Buster Skrine: 2/1/25

OLB Harold Landry: 1/1/8

CB Chris Jackson: 1/1/26 (TD)

CB Elijah Molden: 6/4/33

