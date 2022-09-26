Titans’ top PFF grades and stats from Week 3 win

As we do every week, it’s time to take a look at the top Pro Football Focus grade and stats from the Tennessee Titans’ Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before we get to all that, here are some stats from PFF (H/T John Glennon of Sports Illustrated):

Ryan Tannehill with a clean pocket: 13-16, 169 yards, 110.7 QB rating.

Ryan Tannehill pressured: 6-11, 95 yards, TD, INT, 75.9 QB rating.

74 of Derrick Henry’s 85 rushing yards were after contact. Henry forced six missed tackles after having four in his first two games.

Also of note was the performance of left tackle Dennis Daley, who was making his first start in place of Taylor Lewan. Daley went from a 14.5 pass protection grade last week to the team’s best in Week 3.

Now, let’s take a look at the offensive line’s performance, as well as how the secondary and pass-rush fared based on the grade of Pro Football Focus.

Top overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

1. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 78.7

2. WR Robert Woods: 75.9

3. RB Derrick Henry: 73.0

4. TE Geoff Swaim: 72.4

5. RG Nate Davis: 70.5

6. RB Dontrell Hilliard: 70.0

7. C Ben Jones: 68.6

8. TE Kevin Rader: 67.5

9. QB Ryan Tannehill: 65.7

10. LG Aaron Brewer: 62.2

Top overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

1. LB David Long: 81.5

2. DL Teair Tart: 74.6

3. LB Dylan Cole: 70.7

4. CB Kristian Fulton: 68.7

5. DL DeMarcus Walker: 66.7

6. DL Denico Autry: 66.2

7. DL Jeffery Simmons: 63.9

8. LB Zach Cunningham: 63.8

9. S Kevin Byard: 63.4

10. OLB Wyatt Ray: 61.6

Pass protection grades (OL only)

1. LT Dennis Daley: 75.6

2. RG Nate Davis: 73.1

3. C Ben Jones: 70.6

4. LG Aaron Brewer: 46.5

5. RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 46.3

*LT Dennis Daley had a PFF pass-blocking grade of 14.5 in Week 2, so quite the improvement.

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

1. C Ben Jones: 74.3

2. RG Nate Davis: 66.6

3. LG Aaron Brewer: 65.1

4. RT Nicholas Petit-Frere:42.5

5. LT Dennis Daley: 41.9

Pressures/Sacks allowed (OL only)

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 3/0

LG Aaron Brewer: 2/0

LT Dennis Daley: 1/0

RG Nate Davis: 1/0

C Ben Jones: 1/0

*PFF credits WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with giving up the Raiders’ lone sack of the game.

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only)

1. DL Teair Tart: 76.2

2. DL DeMarcus Walker: 64.2

3. LB David Long: 63.5

4. DL Denico Autry: 62.3

5. DL Jeffery Simmons: 60.9

6. OLB Rashad Weaver: 58.4

Other notables: CB Roger McCreary (74.6), LB Zach Cunningham (56.3), OLB Wyatt Ray (54.9).

Pressures/Sacks

DL Jeffery Simmons: 5/0

DL Denico Autry: 5/0

OLB Rashad Weaver: 4/1

DL Teair Tart: 2/0

LB David Long: 1/0

DL DeMarcus Walker: 1/0

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

1. LB David Long: 80.1

2. LB Dylan Cole: 75.9

3. LB Zach Cunningham: 67.8

4. S Kevin Byard: 62.6

5. CB Kristian Fulton: 61.5

6. S Amani Hooker: 59.5

7. CB Terrance Mitchell: 58.3

8. CB Roger McCreary: 49.8

Targets/Receptions/Yards/Touchdowns against

CB Roger McCreary: 9/6/46/0

CB Kristian Fulton: 8/5/88/0

CB Terrance Mitchell: 8/6/102/1

LB Dylan Cole: 4/3/24/0

S Kevin Byard: 4/1/5/1

LB Zach Cunningham: 3/3/32/0

LB David Long: 2/2/1/0

OLB Derrek Tuszka: 1/1/9/0

