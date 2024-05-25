Titans top Crusaders, advance to state quarterfinals

May 24—Box Score

At Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)

TITANS 7, CRUSADERS 1

NW Christian (Colbert) 100 000 0 — 1

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 120 121 X — 7

PWV Pitching — Emery 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K. Highlights — Hodel 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Matlock 2-4, 2B, RBI

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley is through to the state quarterfinals, as the Titans topped Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Friday in Yakima.

Lauren Emery shined in the circle, as she allowed just two hits and one run while striking out 13.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley coach Eric Hopfer said that the game plan was to attack the outside part of the plate, and outside of a first-inning home run, she followed that plan to a T.

"She executed our plan perfectly," Hopfer said. "She pitched a hell of a game."

The Titans (18-6) got that run back in the bottom of the first, and they took the lead in the second thanks to a two-run double from Jillian Hodel.

They continued to add on in the middle innings, scoring in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

"I felt confident the whole game that at some point the floodgates were gonna open," Hopfer said. "I liked what I was seeing when they were going up to the plate."

Hodel finished a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs batted in, while Lauren Matlock collected two hits and drove in a run. Tylar Keeton and Kylee Lyons also added two hits and an RBI each, and Sophia Milanowski drove in a run

"We've been hitting well," Hopfer said. "Just having a great approach and not getting in our own heads."

The Titans are through to the double-elimination portion of the tournament, and they will face No. 1 Adna in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. on Friday.