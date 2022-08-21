Titans top Bucs in preseason Week 2: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans played their second-to-last preseason game on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and emerged victorious, 13-3.

To be quite frank, it was a brutal night for both offenses, and a brutal game to watch as a result. Both teams struggled to move the football for the most part.

However, there were positives all over for the Titans, including from their rookies. Malik Willis flashed once again, and rookies such as tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and Kyle Philips made some noise.

Tennessee’s defense was much improved from last week after notching four sacks, 10 passes defensed, two turnovers and just three points allowed. The Titans’ secondary, which was bad in preseason Week 1, saw a vast improvement from last week.

Now, let’s take a deeper dive into what went on in preseason Week 2 on both sides of the ball for the Titans in their first victory of the exhibition slate.

Final score: Titans 13, Bucs 3

Team 1 2 3 4 F TB 0 0 3 0 3 TEN 0 13 0 0 13

Which starters played?

Projected starters who played: Taylor Lewan, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Aaron Brewer, Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Dillon Radunz/Nicholas Petit-Frere, Teair Tart/Naquan Jones.

Injuries

-DB Joshua Kalu (groin)

-WR Treylon Burks: Burks was spotted with an ice wrap on his left leg in the fourth quarter but it’s likely related to the injury he sustained in practice this week, which led to his wearing a wrap on Thursday.

Titans' top performers

-OLB Rashad Weaver: 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass defensed, 1 fumble recovery

–WR Reggie Roberson: 4 catches, 47 yards

–QB Malik Wills: 7-17, 80 yards, TD; 5 carries, 42 yards

Instant analysis: Offense and special teams

-Malik Willis started and looked a bit more decisive and comfortable but still needs to improve in the former area. He also misfired and put too much mustard on passes on a few occasions. The offensive line did Willis no favors as he was under pressure for much of the night. He was sacked three times, but his speed and strength allowed him to avoid multiple others. He is a wizard when it comes to extending plays.

-Willis’ best play by far came on his touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo, where Willis hung in the pocket, went through his progressions and found Okonkwo over the middle for the score. Willis finished his night after playing the entire first half and a series in the third quarter and was 7-17 for 80 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 42 yards on five carries. Not a good completion rate, but we’re looking for flashes from Willis mostly, and we got more of that on Saturday night.

-Logan Woodside once again looked inferior to Willis. He failed to lead the Titans to points once again and threw his third pick of the preseason. That said, the offensive line did him no favors, either, but the difference is he doesn’t have the kind of mobility Willis has. Woodside was 7-11 for 56 yards and had one interception.

-Nicholas Petit-Frere started at right tackle but moved over to the left side in favor of Dillon Radunz at right tackle after Taylor Lewan came out for the night. NPF committed a penalty and had his issues but mostly held his own.

-Kyle Philips was electric in the punt return game. He had three returns for 77 yards, including a long return of 35. As far as we’re concerned, the punt return job is his after Saturday night. Philips also flashed great awareness with a nice toe drag on his lone reception, which went for 11 yards.

-Dillon Radunz was not good and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him lose the right tackle competition. Radunz committed a false start, allowed multiple pressures and looked overmatched overall. His struggles are troublesome to say the least for a second-year player who is in line to start.

-Dez Fitzpatrick outshined Mason Kinsey, who figures to be his main competition for what could be the one receiver spot up for grabs. Fitz reeled in two passes for 29 yards, while Kinsey had a drop and was shut out. Reggie Roberson out-produced both with four catches for a team-high 47 yards, all of which came in the second half.

-Ryan Stonehouse flashed his big leg once again with a monster 68-yard punt, but also showed some touch, dropping two inside the 20. However, he needs to improve in angling his punts to pin opponents deep, and that’s one reason why Brett Kern isn’t going anywhere. Stonehouse also fumbled a snap but was able to pick it up and use his wheels to run for a first down.

-Hassan Haskins showed some shifty moves in tight spaces, but his power continues to impress. Good luck to defenses who have to deal with Derrick Henry, and then Haskins when Henry needs a breather. Haskins had a team-high 39 yards, four more than Julius Chestnut, but neither back had much room to operate overall.

-Treylon Burks had another quiet night. Willis missed him open on one play and misfired to him on another. The Titans also did a poor job by not manufacturing touches to get him involved in some form or fashion. Burks, who saw time with both Willis and Woodside, finally nabbed his first catch of the preseason in the third quarter and finished with the one reception for four yards. He played into the fourth quarter and was spotted with an ice wrap on his knee.

-After going without a catch last week, Chig came through with a six-yard touchdown reception. Okonkwo did a great job working his way open for the score.

-Kick returners: Racey McMath (1-23), Terry Godwin (1-23).

-Punt returners: Kyle Philips (3-77), Terry Godwin (2-22).

Instant analysis: Defense

-Roger McCreary started on the perimeter opposite Kristian Fulton. When the Titans went with an extra corner on the next play, Farley was on the outside and McCreary moved to the slot. The rookie notched a tackle on the opening kickoff but that was the most we saw from him. Also of note: Farley was still on the field after McCreary’s night was done.

-Farley showed good awareness and was solid in coverage. On one play he quickly broke off his coverage as soon as the ball was thrown and laid a big hit on the receiver who caught it. Prior to the Titans’ fumble recovery, Farley quickly adjusted in coverage to take a short pass away from Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask. He also added a pass break-up for good measure. It was a much-needed positive night for the second-year pro.

-Rashad Weaver continues to make noise ahead of 2022. After being a consistent standout in practice, he notched a sack on Saturday night, and did so despite being held. He also added a fumble recovery and got a piece of Trask’s hand on another play, leading to an interception.

-Teair Tart blew up multiple plays in the first half and finished with two tackles (one for loss).

-Lonnie Johnson wasted no time making an impact. He displayed good coverage on multiple occasions and made the hit before the fumble that was forced by Greg Mabin and recovered by Weaver.

-Tennessee’s inside linebackers had a good night. Chance Campbell notched a tackle for loss and a pass break-up, Jack Gibbens flashed in coverage and tied for the team-high with five tackles, and Joe Jones had an interception.

-The Titans’ secondary depth was much better than in preseason Week 1. The coverage was improved overall and Adrian Colbert (two), Joshua Kalu, Tyree Gillespie, Tre Swilling and Tre Avery all had pass break-ups, while Greg Mabin forced a fumble.

-Ola Adeniyi was all over the place. He forced a fumble and had a sack and tackle for loss.

What's next?

Head coach Mike Vrabel will speak to the media on Sunday before the Titans return to practice on Monday at 1:30 p.m. CDT.

