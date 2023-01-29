Titans’ top-5 touchdowns from the 2022 season

The Tennessee Titans recently revealed their top-five list for the best touchdowns the team scored during the 2022 campaign.

Running back Derrick Henry actually makes three appearances on the list, with one of them having to do with the flea flicker touchdown pass that quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with.

Just like Henry, Tannehill and NWI actually make multiple appearances on this list, and tight end Austin Hooper also gets involved thanks to his touchdown catch off a pass from Henry.

Tennessee’s lone defensive touchdown of the 2022 season also makes the cut. That came in Week 7, when safety Andrew Adams took a pick to the house.

Of the players to make the cut, only Henry and Tannehill are under contract for 2023, but the latter’s situation remains murky. Adams, Hooper and NWI (restricted) are all free agents this offseason, with Hooper being the biggest priority for the Titans of the three.

