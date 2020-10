Titans practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson was already among his team’s lengthy COVID-19 list.

Now, he’ll miss the next six weeks, whenever they do return to action.

The team announced that Hudson was suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The undrafted rookie from Arizona State was placed on reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

