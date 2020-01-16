Titans can be third No. 6 seed to reach Super Bowl

Since the NFL expanded the playoffs to six teams from each conference in 1990, the No. 6 seeds have not done very well — with two exceptions: The 2005 Steelers and 2010 Packers, both of whom won the Super Bowl. The Titans want to become the third.

If the Titans beat the Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll become just the third No. 6 seed to reach the Super Bowl since the league adopted the current 12-team format, following those Steelers and Packers.

With a win over the Chiefs, the Titans would also be just the third team — following those 2005 Steelers and 2010 Packers — to beat each of the top three seeds in their conference in the postseason.

The NFL has at times toyed with the idea of expanding the playoffs to 14 teams. If the Titans can win it as the No. 6 seed, we may hear more calls for expanding the playoffs to see if a No. 7 team can do it.