After Vic Beasley notched 15.5 sacks in his second NFL season, some thought he was on his way to becoming one of the league’s most prolific pass rushers.

Beasley’s trajectory didn’t take him on that path, however. He had 18 sacks over his final three years with the Falcons and the team didn’t try to re-sign him before he hit the open market last month.

The Titans moved quickly to snag Beasley on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million and General Manager Jon Robinson said on Wednesday that the team thinks head coach Mike Vrabel will be able to bring more out of the edge rusher.

“Just thought there was an ability, skill set there that we can hone. [Vrabel] played [a lot of] years in the NFL at that position. I think he can work with Vic along with outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen and hopefully take him to another level,” Robinson said, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

If the Titans can unleash bigger things from Beasley, his next trip to the open market might result in a longer deal than he was able to get this time around.

Titans think they can hone Vic Beasley’s skill set originally appeared on Pro Football Talk