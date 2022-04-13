The Titans made cornerback Caleb Farley a first-round pick last season, but injuries kept him from making a major impact on the defense.

Farley missed offseason time after back surgery, hurt his shoulder in the opener and then went down for the season with a knee injury after appearing in just three games. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in February that it was a big offseason for Farley because the team is counting on him doing more to help the team this time around.

Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel recently offered an update on how Farley has been faring in that effort. Robinson said Farley is “changing his body” with his workouts and has “done a nice job” fulfilling the team’s expectations. Vrabel offered a similar report on how Farley’s progressing this offseason.

“He looks like he has been rehabbing hard and doing what he has been asked to do,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “I like his consistency. He looks good, and he certainly looks stronger when I see him in the training room.”

The Titans parted ways with Janoris Jenkins this offseason and he played just under 79 percent of the defensive snaps last season, so there should be plenty of playing time for Farley to earn if he’s able to remain on the field in his second pro campaign.

Titans think Caleb Farley “certainly looks stronger” than in rookie season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk