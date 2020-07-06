Titans tell season ticket holders they can opt out of 2020 season

The Titans have joined other NFL teams in letting their season ticket holders know that they can opt out of buying tickets for the 2020 season.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the team said season ticket holders can apply their existing payments for this season as credit toward next year. They can also receive a refund for any money that’s already been played and the team informed buyers that remaining installments on payment plans have been suspended as of July 1.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and fans are our highest priorities as we explore ways to accommodate Season Ticket Members at Nissan Stadium this season,” Titans president/CEO Burke Nihill said. “We are in the process of working with the NFL, Metro Health Department and healthcare professionals to determine how we can safely provide a first-class experience in the stadium this year.”

The team adds that they don’t expect to have full crowds at home games this year and that they are working to implement enhanced COVID-19 safety measures for whatever fans may be attending games in Nashville this year.

