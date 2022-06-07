Titans TE Tommy Hudson carted off with injury; K Caleb Shudak also hurt

The Tennessee Titans held their last open session of organized team activities on Tuesday and a pair of players suffered injuries during it.

Titans tight end Tommy Hudson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury after slipping. Undrafted free agent kicker Caleb Shudak appeared to suffer a right leg injury after attempting a kick.

The severity of both injuries are not yet known.

Hudson is one of the players competing for a backup tight end spot and is someone we’ve pegged as a favorite to land the No.4 role behind Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim and Chigoziem Okonkwo.

A 2020 undrafted free agent signing, Hudson made Tennessee’s initial 53-man roster in 2021 but saw his season end early due to an ankle injury.

Shudak, who was off to a great start since being signed following the draft, is looking to unseat last year’s starter Randy Bullock, and has been neck-and-neck with him thus far.

Couple injuries at #Titans OTA today:

K Caleb Shudak appeared to hurt rt leg on missed kick.

TE Tommy Hudson slipped and appeared to suffer left leg inj., was carted off field. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 7, 2022

Related

Tennessee Titans OL coach sheds light on RT, LG competitions Titans WRs coach on Treylon Burks' practice issues: 'The kid's got asthma' Titans' Kristian Fulton underrated in PFF's outside CB rankings

List