Titans TE Jonnu Smith headlines 6 underrated free agents Saints should target

It’s going to be hard for the New Orleans Saints to make many splashes in free agency this year. With a depressed salary cap and plenty of their own players to worry about re-signing, this could be another year where they work hard to retain their own key players (like free safety Marcus Williams, who received the franchise tag) while taking a selective approach to the market, adding some middle-class upgrades here and there (as they did with Malcolm Jenkins and Emmanuel Sanders) and angling to receive some comp picks in 2022.

But that doesn’t mean New Orleans won’t be active at all. There will be some underrated names available at positions of need, and the Saints would be smart to chase them. Here are six free agents who could provide big help at a bargain:

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs for a touchdown after a reception during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Smith might be the antithesis of Jared Cook, whose frustrating drops and fumbles wore Saints fans' patience thin over the last two years. Smith has dropped just 3 of his last 118 catchable targets in that same span, per Pro Football Focus, and he's only fumbled once in his 66-game career. He's a dynamic weapon after the catch, which the Saints found out the hard way in 2019 on his 41-yard grab-and-go touchdown through the heart of their defense. And that wasn't an isolated incident; he's averaged 6.8 yards gained after the catch in his career. You can bet the Saints will add more tight ends sooner or later. They've let go of Cook and his co-starter Josh Hill, leaving a second-year pro from a small school (Adam Trautman) and a pair of practice squad holdovers (Garrett Griffin and Ethan Wolf) alone on the depth chart. Maybe they bring back Hill at a lower rate. But given how many targets they've sent to tight ends, you'd think someone like Smith would be an ideal pairing with Trautman to handle a heavier workload while Trautman continues to learn the ropes. The issue is paying him. Smith should be one of the better tight ends available in free agency, and he'll have grounds to ask for $9 million or better per year. If he continues to play like he has in Tennessee (and in a higher-volume passing attack like the Saints expect to field), he'll easily justify that cost. But can the Saints afford to pay him that given how few slices of the pie there are to go around this year?

Story continues

DE Tyus Bowser, Baltimore Ravens

Dec 2, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) returns an interception in the end-zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bowser was a player connected to the Saints back in the 2017 draft out of Houston, but they went with Marcus Williams in the second round at No. 42 instead; the Ravens picked him at No. 47 before New Orleans was able to get back on the board by trading up to No. 67 for Alvin Kamara. He spent the next few years jostling for snaps on Baltimore's loaded depth chart, totaling more time on special teams in his first three years (785) than on defense (713) until his breakout 2020 season. He played well, but sparingly, in 2019 (bagging a career-high 5.0 sacks and a fumble recovery returned 33 yards for a touchdown) before affirming his arrival in 2020 with 33 pressures and three interceptions. He'd be a nice addition to the Saints defense if they lose Trey Hendrickson's presence off the edge, while also shoring up the kicking units should Craig Robertson (360 special teams snaps) and Alex Anzalone (180) not be re-signed. The question with Bowser is whether the Saints would play him to his strengths. That's something they stubbornly avoided with rookie linebacker Zack Baun last year, transitioning him to an off-ball role as their nominal starter on the strongside, a role that rarely allowed him to get on the field given how much nickel and dime personnel they favored. And when Baun did play, he wasn't allowed to rush the passer -- he dropped into coverage 21 times while receiving just 9 pass-rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus. New Orleans must take a smarter approach in 2021, with Baun or anyone else.

DE Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to throw a pass against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The market for defensive ends is swarming with trendy options: Shaquil Barrett, Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue, Bud Dupree, and several other big names, in addition to the Saints' own Hendrickson. It means underrated talents like Okwara will fall through the cracks (if the Lions let him go, anyway). And he'd be a great fit in New Orleans after posting a personal-best 61 pressures (with 10.0 sacks and 3 forced fumbles) in 2020. He's more similar to Cameron Jordan than Hendrickson as a power rusher who bullies opponents with size and strength off the edge, rather than bending underneath their arms and quickly turning the corner to crush quarterbacks. If the Saints can keep their secondary together, that's a big benefit -- they can buy him more time than Detroit could to get after Tom Brady and Matt Ryan and the other passers on their schedule. Given Hendrickson's expected departure, Jordan's decline, and the stalled-out status of Marcus Davenport, you have to think the Saints will look to juice up their defensive ends rotation one way or another. Maybe they give more snaps to Carl Granderson, who bagged 19 pressures (with 5.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles) in his second season. Bringing in a more-proven player like Okwara makes sense if the money's right.

LB Denzel Perryman, Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 30, 2020; Costa Mesa, California, United States; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) looks on during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who is playing middle linebacker for the Saints this year? Demario Davis is an elite off-ball backer, but he's spent more time on the weakside than in the middle of the field lately, and he can't go it alone. Between Kwon Alexander's injury recovery and $13 million cap hit, it's unlikely he returns any time soon. Anzalone is a free agent, and so is Robertson, the go-to next man up. It's possible Baun successfully moves to the new spot, but that's a lot of eggs to put in one basket. Could Perryman fit the bill? Maybe on early downs. He's a great run defender with 22 stops on 33 tackles (with just 3 misses) last season, posting some of his most encouraging moments since his rookie year. He'd slot right into the middle linebacker spot in New Orleans and do a lot to help keep them effective on early downs, which could be a problem if they move on from strong trench players like Malcom Brown and Sheldon Rankins. But his value on passing downs is dubious. Like Anzalone, he can be beaten through the air by more athletic opponents, and that's a liability when you share a division with great receiving threats like Christian McCaffrey. Finding a way to play him at his strengths while limiting his liabilities would be a tough bit of micromanaging throughout the season.

DT Shelby Harris, Denver Broncos

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes as Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) attempts to block in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There are going to be plenty of snaps to go around in the middle of the Saints defense. With Rankins and Brown on their way out, New Orleans is looking at a platoon of youngsters like Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach to hold it down next to David Onyemata, who himself has benefited from rotating in and out of the lineup. They need more bodies, and more experienced players. So Harris is a great option. He's been a solid interior lineman for the Broncos for a while now, both against the run (all 19 of his tackles in 2020 constituted a defensive stop, per PFF) and against the pass with 55 pressures and 16 pass deflections the last two years. His addition would do a lot to build confidence in the group overall, even if Tuttle and Roach ultimately end up earning more playing time. Again, though, the money is a concern. If the Saints can't afford to retain Brown and Rankins, it's tough to see how they can make room for Harris. With J.J. Watt off the market and Leonard Williams franchise tagged, he might be the best available defensive tackle, and he could be paid like it. Either way, it's a safe bet that the Saints would have to get creative to fit him under the cap. But hasn't that been their strategy anyway?

WR Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

An53118

The Saints made a run at Humphries back in 2018, but he signed with Tennessee for well outside their budget. A couple of injuries and the emergence of A.J. Brown as a premier receiver made him a cap casualty, and now he has another shot at landing in New Orleans. Humphries is one of the NFL's better slot receivers when healthy, rarely dropping a catchable pass sent his way (he's never dropped more than 4 in a season, and only did that once) and fighting fiercely after the catch to convert first downs. If the Saints part ways with Emmanuel Sanders, Humphries might be the most-experienced option to run across from Michael Thomas -- if he can outplay Tre'Quan Smith, anyway. Even if Sanders isn't traded or released, he and Smith will be free agents in 2022. They shouldn't put all of their hopes on Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway, who are good players but have already built up some injury histories. And, hey. If Jameis Winston re-signs with the Saints to compete for the starting job, wouldn't it make sense to bring in one of his favorite targets from their time together in Tampa Bay?

1

1

1

1