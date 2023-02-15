Titans go TE, EDGE, OG in Chad Reuter’s three-round mock draft

In a recent three-round mock draft from Chad Reuter of NFL.com, he has the Tennessee Titans selecting a tight end, edge rusher and guard with their first three picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

At No. 11 overall, Reuter selects Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid for the Titans. Here’s what he said about the pick of the 6-foot-4, 242-pound prospect.

The Titans have a decision to make about veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If coach Mike Vrabel and new GM Ran Carthon decide to stick with the veteran in 2023, then they find another receiving tight end to make his life easier. Kincaid’s hoops background is evident on the field, as his hands and body control make him a great target down the seam, on the sideline and in the red zone.

With the next two picks, the Titans select Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV at No. 41 overall, and then Ole Miss guard Nick Broeker at No. 72 overall. Reuter did not provide write-ups for these picks.

While I like all three players as prospects, where Reuter goes wrong here is his selection of a tight end in Round 1. The Titans may end up grabbing one with Geoff Swaim and Austin Hooper being free agents, but not that early.

Instead, I expect the Titans to address the offensive line in Round 1, and ideally it’s for a franchise left tackle like Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., barring Tennessee making a big splash signing or trade for one.

Tennessee also needs to add a wideout in this year’s draft, something I see them doing with one of their first three picks. Preferably, the Titans go offensive line and then wideout with their first two picks.

Adding an edge rusher isn’t a crazy idea. After all, the Titans will likely cut Bud Dupree, leaving Harold Landry, who is coming off a torn ACL, and Rashad Weaver, who the jury is still out on, as the top options at the position.

Now, I’d still prefer a wide receiver in that spot, but getting McDonald at the top of the second round is pretty good value, so I can live with it.

The third-round selection of Broeker, who is a great fit in a zone-run scheme, is Reuter’s best pick for Tennessee of this mock.

The Titans may have up to two guards to replace this offseason, as Aaron Brewer is unlikely to start again and Nate Davis is expected to leave in free agency. Broeker can play either guard spot, and has experience at tackle.

