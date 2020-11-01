Titans’ Taylor Lewan reveals how he’s dealing with injury

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan saw his season end early in Week 6 after tearing his ACL against the Houston Texans, and since then he’s been giving updates on how things are going early on in the process.

Lewan had successful surgery on his injured knee recently, and the hope is that he’ll be ready for training camp next year.

In the meantime, the star left tackle obviously can’t do much, and that hit him particularly hard on Halloween. Here’s some posts from Lewan on social media detailing how he’s feeling as he continues to be laid up — and it’s clear this isn’t easy for him.





Since everyone is doing it… pic.twitter.com/WIyghdf9dh — Jerry Ainsworth (@TaylorLewan77) October 28, 2020





On the spookiest night of the year I lay in bed wearing the same shorts that I have worn for the last 6 days and haven’t showered.. this is rock bottom #jerrysworld — Jerry Ainsworth (@TaylorLewan77) November 1, 2020





Despite not being able to take the field, Lewan has been live-tweeting Titans games and cheering on his mates.

The Titans will navigate life without Lewan for the second time in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. So far, Lewan’s replacement, Ty Sambrailo, has performed admirably in his absence.