Titans’ Taylor Lewan gives intel on ex-Texans HC Bill O’Brien after firing

The Houston Texans have officially parted ways with head coach Bill O’Brien as of Monday, following an 0-4 start to the season.

Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair issued a statement in wake of the announcement, thanking O’Brien for his contributions and announcing that Romeo Crennel will serve as the interim head coach.

A statement from Cal McNair. pic.twitter.com/5JbZylPTbp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 5, 2020





Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan had some input on the situation, sharing in a tweet reply to ESPN’S Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano on Monday afternoon.

“Happy for the Houston Texan players,” he wrote. “Haven’t heard one good thing about him. I have it on good authority he wasn’t a fan of the boy either.”

Yikes.

O’Brien made some baffling decisions decisions during the 2020 offseason after an almost equally confusing 2019 offseason.

When Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson this offseason, the decision received no shortage of criticism and took away one of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s top pass-catchers.

It will be interesting to see how the Texans progress with Crennel in his new position as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston at noon CDT on Sunday.