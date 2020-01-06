Titans' Taylor Lewan gives awesome quote on Patriots' Super Bowl banners

Gillette Stadium is one of two NFL venues with six Super Bowl banners/trophies, and this display of dominance has the potential to be intimidating to opponents of the New England Patriots.

It's also just pretty cool to look at and admire, and that was the attitude Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan took during Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game.

Lewan and Titans teammate Rodger Saffold were asked about the Patriots' championship banners after Tennessee's 20-13 upset win over the defending champs. Here's the exchange they had with reporters, per Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean:

Rodger Saffold: "I didn't look at that at all ... did you?"

Taylor Lewan: "Hell yeah, I looked."

Saffold: "Bro, we're not supposed to look at that."

Lewan: "That s--t was dope."







"The reality is, the last 20 years they've been like the team," Lewan added. "They've literally been a dynasty. It doesn't matter how old Tom Brady is -- that team is unbelievable. We were obviously confident in what we've done up to this point, and it was just a matter of taking care of business and getting enough points to win."

The Patriots roster could look very different in 2020, and the biggest question mark obviously is the future of quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old veteran's contract will soon expire, giving him the freedom to test the free agent market for the first time in his career.

It might be tough after a rare early exit from the playoffs to be confident in the Patriots' future, but if Brady stays, this franchise could be right back in the AFC championship mix next season if a few upgrades to the offense are made.

