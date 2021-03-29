Titans’ Taylor Lewan ‘will 100 percent be ready’ for training camp

While all NFL players look forward to a new season, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is especially champing at the bit to get going in 2021.

That’s because Lewan only played in five games last season before suffering a torn ACL that ended his seventh campaign in the league prematurely.

During a recent episode of “Bussin’ with The Boys” Lewan revealed he did deal with some swelling that set his personal goal of being cleared by February back, but the good news is his knee is “way better” now.

And, most importantly, Lewan says he will “100 percent be ready” when training camp rolls around.

“I will 100 percent be ready for August,” Lewan proclaimed. “I’m going to be so ready for August, I’m so (expletive) excited.”

The process certainly hasn’t been an easy one for the star left tackle, who clearly wants to get better.

Lewan says he has dealt with some depression because he can’t do simple things like go for a walk with his family. Not being able to play on Sundays was also difficult for him to deal with, he noted.

However, it’s obvious Lewan remains fully dedicated to getting better day-by-day, so much so that he has cut out gluten, dairy and even alcohol.

“I think about my knee 24/7,” Lewan said. “I haven’t had a drink in 2021. I don’t have a vice at this point… I haven’t had gluten or dairy since, I don’t know, October?”

Despite not having Lewan in the mix for most of 2020, the Titans’ offensive line held up very well in pass protection and Derrick Henry was still able to break the 2,000-yard mark.

Things should only get better once Dad is back.

Related

Titans draft WR, TE, OT, 2 DBs in Chad Reuter's latest 4-round mock Titans named best fit for free-agent RT Mitchell Schwartz Titans' Ola Adeniyi explains how 'OG' Bud Dupree helped him while with Steelers

List