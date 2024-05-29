Titans’ T’Vondre Sweat may return to practice on Wednesday

Tennessee Titans second-round pick and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat was one of the more notable absences from the team’s first open practice of organized team activities last week.

After not taking part in the session, Sweat was revealed to be working with the “rehabbing group,” according to head coach Brian Callahan. It was later reported that Sweat’s injury is nothing serious.

There’s more good news on Sweat as the Titans prepare for their next open practice on Wednesday, with beat writer Paul Kuharsky reporting that Sweat may be able to return to practice.

Kuharsky also reports that offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, who did not take part in last week’s session, either, is not expected to be back.

T'Vondre Sweat has a chance to be on the field for the #Titans at today's OTA practice. Jaelyn Duncan probably does not. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 29, 2024

Both players are competing for a starting job in 2024, but Sweat has the better shot to earn one considering the lackluster options Tennessee has.

Duncan is in a position battle at right tackle that includes several players, so he can ill-afford to miss time this offseason.

