Titans’ T’Vondre Sweat already hard at work trying to ‘prove the people wrong’

The Tennesse Titans took massive defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. The pick was met with both praise and skepticism, with some questioning if Sweat was drafted too early.

There are concerns about Sweat’s weight as well as a highly publicized arrest that occurred weeks before the draft. However, all signs point to Sweat learning from his mistakes, and general manager Ran Carthon is unconcerned.

Regardless, some people doubt whether Sweat will work out in the NFL. The defensive tackle is aware of the noise and has wasted no time putting in the work to try and prove people wrong.

Kevin Washington, the director of player development for Texas, recently posted a video on Instagram of Sweat working out at the Texas facility. In the video, Washington asks Sweat why he’s working since he’s already been drafted.

“I’m out here working because I’ve got to prove the people wrong, man,” he said. “But you know what, I’m going to continue to do my work in silence.”

In 2023, Sweat racked up 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks. Sweat showed an ability to not only stuff the run at an elite level but also to get after the quarterback.

Sweat should have ample opportunity to silence the doubters in his rookie season. The huge defender is in line for a starting role next to Jeffery Simmons on the Titans’ defensive front.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire