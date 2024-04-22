Should Titans do this suggested first-round trade with Cardinals?

When it comes to the Tennessee Titans trading their first-round pick, all of the conversation has been about general manager Ran Carthon trading back, not up.

But ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently explored a trade-up scenario for the Titans that has them dealing pick Nos. 7 and 38 (second round) and wide receiver Treylon Burks to the Arizona Cardinals for pick Nos. 4 and 90 (third round).

Barnwell argues that the Titans might have to move ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 overall if they want Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt.

His reasoning comes from the fact that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh “has been publicly hankering for offensive line help, even given that he has building block Rashawn Slater on the left side.”

Moving up to No. 4 would ensure the Titans Alt, a player they desperately need. But, it comes at the expense of a second-round pick, something they can ill-afford to give up in the roster-building process. The addition of the third-round pick softens the blow a bit, but not nearly enough.

Not to mention, this year’s class is incredibly deep at the position, something Carthon has stressed repeatedly. Thus, if the Titans miss out on Alt because he goes a few picks before them, they can still land an impact player at the position after a trade back.

I’m indifferent about trading Treylon Burks, but he should not be included in a deal where the value of the Titans’ picks (583) are 47 points higher than the Cardinals’ (536).

Tennessee should be standing pat at No. 7 and hoping for Alt to be there. If he isn’t, I’d be fine with one of the top-three receivers or a trade back. But trading up in the first round is not something the Titans should be considering.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire