Titans’ strength of schedule based on 3 different methods

The Tennessee Titans’ 2024 schedule is officially know, but exactly how difficult will their slate be? For that, we take a look at strength of schedule using three different methods.

In what is the worst way to figure out strength of schedule, the Titans own the 10th-easiest schedule in the NFL based on the 2023 records of their opponents. We’re not a fan of this method because it doesn’t take into account how teams have improved or gotten worse.

The best way to calculate strength of schedule is using projected 2024 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers. There, the Titans own the sixth-most difficult schedule in the league, and the fifth-toughest slate in the AFC, according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis.

The final way we’re measuring strength of schedule comes from Deniz Selman, who uses Super Bowl odds. With that method, the Titans own the third-toughest schedule in the NFL and AFC.

