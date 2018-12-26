Titans can still earn a first-round playoff bye, or miss the playoffs altogether

Twelve NFL teams have playoff scenarios for Week 17, but none has as wide a range of possible final spots in the standings as the Tennessee Titans.

In the best-case scenario for the Titans, they clinch the AFC South and earn a first-round playoff bye, meaning they’d be just two wins away from the Super Bowl — and at least one of those games would be at home. But in the worst-case scenario, the Titans miss the playoffs altogether.

The worst-case is straightforward: If they lose to the Colts on Sunday night, the Titans are eliminated from playoff contention. (They’re also eliminated with a tie.)

The best-case scenario is also fairly straightforward, although not very likely: If the Titans win on Sunday night and the Texans, Patriots and Ravens all lose on Sunday afternoon, the Titans get a first-round playoff bye. The Ravens and Texans are both favored by a touchdown, and the Patriots are favored by two touchdowns, so all three of them losing is an extreme long shot. But it’s still possible.

If the Titans win and the Texans lose, Tennessee wins the AFC South and will get a home playoff game. If the Titans win but the Texans also win (or tie), Houston wins the AFC South and Tennessee will open the playoffs on the road.

It’s unusual for a team to have such a range of scenarios heading into the final game of the season, which illustrates what an unusual year this has been.