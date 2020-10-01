Titans’ Stephen Gostkowski named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
Perhaps no player in the NFL has seen a bigger turnaround through the first month of the 2020 season than Titans kicker, Stephen Gostkowski, who has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. In Week 1, Gostkowski missed his first three field-goal attempts and an extra point in the game against Denver Broncos, which led us to believe that Tennessee’s kicking woes from 2019 would continue. However, Gostkowski went on to make his final try of the night, which was also the game-winner and hasn’t missed any of the eight field goals he’s attempted since.