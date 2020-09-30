Titans’ Stephen Gostkowski named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

In that game, Gostkowski made all six of his field goal attempts, three of which came from 50-plus yards out. As Tennessee’s offense stalled in the first half, Gostkowski’s leg kept the Titans in the game.

His 55-yard make with under two minutes left to play proved to be the game-winner, his third of the young season.

It has been quite the turnaround for Gostkowski, who missed three field goals and an extra point in Week 1. Since then, the veteran has made all nine of his attempts, which is more makes than Titans kickers had all of last season.

While we’re always hesitant to say the Titans’ kicking game is saved after what happened last season, there’s no question that Gostkowski has provided more stability already than Tennessee had in 2019.

