Titans, Steelers, Chargers agree with Roger Goodell’s statement on President’s remarks

NFL teams have issued a variety of statements over the last couple of days in response to comments from President Donald Trump and some of them have opted to throw their support behind the statement released by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday.

Goodell called the President’s comments “divisive” and said they show a “lack of respect” for the league and players. The owners of the Titans, Chargers and Steelers all cited Goodell’s statement when addressing the issue.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said “I completely agree with Commissioner Goodell” and that she is “proud to stand with our players and support them in their work on and off the football field.” Adams Strunk did not mention the President specifically, but added that she knows anyone making disparaging remarks about players “has to be the result of not knowing what they bring to our communities or what they have accomplished.”

In addition to saying he “wholeheartedly” agrees with Goodell, Chargers owner Dean Spanos said NFL players have been “a force for good” more than anything and that “what our country needs right now is a message of unity, civility and mutual respect.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II called Goodell’s statement “appropriate” and said he has nothing to add at this time.