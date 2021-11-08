Titans steamroll Rams, 28-16: Everything we know from stunning Week 9 loss

For the second time this season, the Rams put together a complete dud of a performance against a quality opponent. The Titans marched into SoFi Stadium and embarrassed the Rams with a double-digit win, not even needing the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense laid an egg, struggling to do much of anything on that side of the ball. In fact, Stafford threw as many touchdown passes to the Titans (1) as he did to his Rams teammates (1). This isn’t at all how the Rams expected the night to go as 7-point favorites over a shorthanded Titans team, but it’s easy to be humbled in the NFL and the Rams experienced that again tonight.

With one more game to go before their Week 11 bye, the Rams hope to bounce back from this disappointing performance next Monday night against the 49ers after dropping to 7-2 with this loss.

Final score: Titans 28, Rams 16

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams have only lost two games so far this season and both have been in fairly embarrassing fashion. The first was in Week 4 against the Cardinals, a 37-20 loss that fell mostly on the defense. This one was another double-digit loss where the offense could do nothing but supply the Titans with easy points.

Game notes

Matthew Stafford was the primary reason the Rams lost this game, there’s simply no way around it. His offensive line did him no favors, but Stafford handed the Titans 14 points with back-to-back interceptions, including a pick-six.

Penalties were incredibly costly for the Rams. They were flagged 11 times for 110 yards, by far their most of the season. There were roughing the passer penalties, unsportsmanlike conduct, personal fouls, holding calls and false starts. You name the penalty, the Rams committed it – except for pass interference.

Story continues

The defense played well enough to win this game. If you exclude the 14 points the Titans were given off of Stafford’s interceptions, the Rams more or less shut the Titans down with the exception of two drives. Even without Derrick Henry, that’s an impressive feat for this team.

The Rams were an unsightly 4-for-15 on third down, struggling to sustain drives and pick up yards when it mattered most. They did win the time-of-possession battle, 32:21-27:39, and also outgained the Titans by 153 yards, but Stafford’s two picks in the second quarter were costly – and his two worst plays of the season.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp put up good numbers with 98 and 95 yards, respectively, but they were hollow yards that didn’t make much of a difference in the game. Tyler Higbee also caught five passes for 51 yards, including a 26-yarder on a screen.

It was over when...

… Stafford threw incomplete for Van Jefferson on fourth-and-1 with 6:39 left in the game. The Rams were driving and trailed 21-9 at the time, badly needing a touchdown to make it a one-score game. They failed to come up with any points, turning it over on downs after Stafford was pressured and chucked one up for Van Jefferson, only to have the pass fall incomplete.

3 stars of the game

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

No. 3 star – Leonard Floyd: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 3 QB hits

No. 2 star – Jalen Ramsey: 3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL

No. 1 star – Aaron Donald: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 TFL

Play of the game

It was early and it looked like the Rams were going to put together a strong performance against the Titans, but unfortunately Jalen Ramsey’s interception on Tennessee’s opening drive proved to be inconsequential. It was still a great play and the Rams’ best of the night, once again showing why Ramsey is the best defensive back in football.

What's next?

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The Rams will get an extra day of rest this week as they’ll visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 10. It’s their second straight prime-time game and their fourth of the season already, but this will be their first of two meetings with the 49ers.

San Francisco is coming off a loss to the Colt McCoy-led Cardinals, so Kyle Shanahan’s team is also searching for a bounce-back in Week 10.

1

1