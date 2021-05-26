Titans stars follow Patriots' Trent Brown in Julio Jones recruitment

Trent Brown faces competition from Titans in Julio Jones recruitment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The courtship of Julio Jones is in full swing.

Ever since the Falcons wide receiver told FS1's Shannon Sharpe he's not coming back to Atlanta, NFL players have tried to pitch Jones on joining their team. New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown did his part Monday afternoon by tagging Jones in a tweet telling him to "come be a PATRIOT."

Brown's tweet is significant because the Patriots reportedly are on Jones' radar. Our Michael Holley reported the seven-time Pro Bowler is interested in playing with New England quarterback Cam Newton, while the team has had "internal discussions" about Jones, per NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

According to NBC Sports' Chris Simms, however, Jones also is intrigued by the Tennessee Titans -- and the feeling is very much mutual.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown kicked off Tennessee's recruitment of Jones on Tuesday by sharing a voicemail he left for the wide receiver in his Instagram direct messages.

"Come vibe with me ... you know I got your back," Brown tells Jones in the voicemail.

Titans cornerback Kevin Byard and offensive lineman Taylor Lewan also chimed in with their approval.

Mr Brown speaks for the team here 😂 — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) May 26, 2021

At least one Patriots player isn't letting Brown's efforts go unchecked, though. Veteran tight end Jonnu Smith, who spent four seasons in Tennessee before signing with New England this offseason, wrote, "You a problem bro" with three laughing emojis on Brown's Instagram post about the voicemail.

Jones isn't publicly active on social media (his tweets are protected), so we have no idea whether he's being swayed by these messages. But we do know plenty of players want Jones on their team, and with good reason: The 32-year-old missed seven games due to a hamstring injury last season but still averaged 15.1 yards per game and is one of the NFL's best wideouts when healthy.

Do the Patriots or Titans agree enough with their players to pull off a trade for Jones, or will another team swoop in to land the star wide receiver? Until we know the answer, the courtship will continue.