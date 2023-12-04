Titans star Derrick Henry not in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game in the fourth quarter

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is not in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game in the fourth quarter, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Henry sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the team's 31-28 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After being evaluated in the blue tent on the sideline, Henry walked to the locker room without a helmet and did not return to the game. Rookie Tyjae Spears took over for Henry the rest of the way.

The team evaluated Henry for a concussion Sunday night and Monday morning, and determined he did not need to be put in the league's concussion protocol, per Vrabel.

#Titans Mike Vrabel said as of now Derrick Henry is not in concussion protocol.



"We checked on him last night, then checked on him in the morning." — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 4, 2023

That puts Henry on track to play in Week 14, when the Titans take on the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to the injury, Henry was in the midst of a dominant effort against Indianapolis. He ran for 102 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns. Henry also caught one pass for 18 yards. Spears put up similar numbers once he got into the game, rushing for 75 yards on 16 carries.

Henry, who signed a four-year, $50 million extension in 2020, is in the final year of that deal with the Titans. He's produced at a high level in his walk year, rushing for 841 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.