The impact on football is a minuscule consideration in Nashville this morning, after tornadoes ripped through the area overnight, but the Titans appear to have emerged safe and ready to help.

Reports from state officials put the death toll at 19, as the magnitude of the damage across Tennessee is still being assessed.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans began checking on team employees this morning and all are believed to be OK. The team headquarters is running on emergency power and some staff members have been urged to work from home.

Also, power has been restored to Nissan Stadium, which could become a site for state relief efforts.

The Titans posted a simple message this morning, which reflects all our thoughts for those affected by the deadly storms.





Titans stadium could become relief area after Nashville tornadoes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk