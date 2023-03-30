Titans special teams coaches were in attendance at Maryland pro day

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of doing their pro day rounds across the country.

You obviously hear about the big-name prospects getting actual head coaches and general managers to attend their pro days, but the majority of these workouts get flooded with positional coaches and/or team scouts.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Titans were one of the teams that reportedly had special teams coaches in attendance for the Maryland pro day on Wednesday.

It doesn’t specify which coaches exactly, but we can assume it was either special team coordinator Craig Aukerman and/or his assistants Anthony Levine and Tom Quinn.

Considering the team currently doesn’t have a kicker on its roster, it’s a pretty safe bet that Tennessee’s staff had a keen interest in watching Second-Team All-Big 10 kicker, Chad Ryland.

The Maryland product has made approximately 84.4 percent of his kicks since the start of the 2020 season (49-of-58).

Tennessee undoubtedly wants a kicker that is capable of consistently making longer kicks, something the team has severely struggled with over the last few years.

When it comes to the former Terrapin, over the last three years, the talented kicker went 13-of-15 (86 percent) from 40-to-49 yards out. However, Ryland saw a steep drop off when tasked with anything longer than that, only making six of his 11 kicks from 50 yards or longer (54.5 percent).

Nevertheless, Ryland’s overall accuracy will certainly intrigue teams around the league, with Tennessee clearly being one of them.

As things stand now, the Titans only have 2022 UDFA kicker Caleb Shudak on the roster, but head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear the team is looking to bring in competition for him. Vrabel also isn’t closing the door on bringing Randy Bullock back.

