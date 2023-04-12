Titans, South Carolina CB Cam Smith set for top-30 visit

The Tennessee Titans are hosting multiple 2023 NFL draft prospects on visits on Wednesday, with one of them reportedly being South Carolina cornerback, Cam Smith.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who notes that Smith will be visiting the Titans’ AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

For more on 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner, we turn to the scouting report of NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Long outside cornerback with instinctive eyes and the ball skills to consistently close on throws when in position. Smith lacks fluidity and acceleration to consistently press and run with speedy downfield targets. Also, he gives ground in his lateral transitions. However, he’s highly anticipatory with the vision and route recognition to shine from coverages allowing him to play with his eyes and feet forward. While his timing/length can be formidable weapons on contested catches, he often fails to move his feet quickly enough in transitions and ends up grabbing receivers, leading to penalties. Smith appears to be better suited for zone coverages and off-man but if he can trust his technique, he might become more scheme-diverse and develop into a CB2.

According to Joe Marino of The Draft Network, Smith is being given a first-round value in this year’s draft; however, there’s zero shot Tennessee considers him at No. 11 overall.

South Carolina CB Cam Smith is on a Top 30 visit to the #Titans today and then heads to the #Jaguars tomorrow, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

The Titans have a promising young secondary, but that same group has plenty of question marks, mostly stemming from injury concerns. Also, Tennessee’s No. 1 corner, Kristian Fulton, will be a free agent in 2024.

It’s possible Tennessee takes a crack at a cornerback at some point in this draft, but Smith will likely be long gone by the time they do.

Smith isn’t the only prospect Tennessee is hosting on Wednesday, as Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White is also being brought in for a visit.

