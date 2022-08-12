Titans’ snap counts from preseason Week 1 loss to Ravens
The Tennessee Titans played their first of three preseason games on Thursday night, falling to the greatest exhibition team in NFL history, the Baltimore Ravens, who have now won a record 21 preseason games in a row.
Of course, one of the biggest questions coming out of every preseason game is: who didn’t play? Via Paul Kuharsky, we have the list:
Offense: WR Robert Woods, WR Cody Hollister, K Caleb Shudak, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, QB Ryan Tannrhill, RB Derrick Henry, RB Dontrell Hilliard, C Ben Jones, RG Nate Davis, LT Taylor Lewan, TE Austin Hooper, TE Geoff Swaim, WR Reggie Roberson
Defense: CB Roger McCreary, CB Elijah Molden, S Kevin Byard, S Amani Hooker, LB Zach Cunningham, LB David Long, OLB Bud Dupree, DL Denico Autry, DL Jeffery Simmons
A player sitting out the first preseason game usually means one of two things: they are dealing with an injury or are safe in terms of making the roster and don’t need an extended look.
Now that we know who didn’t play, here’s a look at who did and how many snaps they saw.
Snap counts: Offense and special teams
Snaps: Defense and special teams
