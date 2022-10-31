Titans’ snap count takeaways from Week 8 victory

The Tennessee Titans entered the Week 8 game against the Houston Texans with plenty of injury concerns, something that is nothing new for this franchise over the past few years.

Ahead of the game, outside linebacker Rashad Weaver and quarterback Ryan Tannehill were both ruled out. During the game, the Titans lost safety Amani Hooker to a shoulder injury, the severity of which is not yet known.

As we do every week in the wake of a game, let’s take a look at the Titans’ snap counts, and the biggest takeaways from them after Week 8.

Skill positions

-Chris Conley saw 13 snaps in his debut but wasn’t targeted. NWI led the way among receivers with 43, while Robert Woods saw 38 and Cody Hollister 32.

-Geoff Swaim led all tight ends with 39 snaps, followed by Austin Hooper’s 27, Chig Okonkwo’s 24 and Kevin Rader’s 11.

Offensive line

-Not one starting offensive lineman missed a single snap, and Dillon Radunz was included as an extra blocker on two snaps.

Defensive line

-Larrell Murchison got some playing time after being elevated from the practice squad. He saw seven snaps and turned in a Pro Football Focus grade of 82.7, the third-highest mark on the team. He had one pressure, also.

-DeMarcus Walker saw the most snaps he has seen since Week 3 with 19. He answered with a sack and two pressures.

Cornerbacks and linebackers

-Kevin Byard, Kristian Fulton, David Long and Roger McCreary played every snap.

-Amani Hooker played 21 snaps before leaving with a shoulder injury. Andrew Adams played 40.

-Caleb Farley and Monty Rice once again saw no defensive snaps. Lonnie Johnson saw his first defensive snaps since Week 3.

-Zach Cunningham saw 30 snaps in his first game back from injury.

