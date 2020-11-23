Titans snap count takeaways, top PFF grades from Week 11

The Tennessee Titans were already dealing with a slew of injuries going into the Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, but even more were piled on top of those existing issues on Sunday, leading to the Titans needing more players to step up.

And that they did, as the Titans were able to overcome a two-score deficit and the loss of some key players to emerge victorious in overtime, 30-24.

The biggest things we’re looking for in the snap counts are which players were tasked with picking up the slack in place of inside linebacker Jayon Brown and left tackle Ty Sambrailo, both of whom left the game early.

Find out those answers and more as we take a look at the snap counts from Week 11. Also, we’re going to go over which players earned the highest grades on both sides of the ball for the Titans and some of the more interesting stats to come from the win over the Ravens.

Snap counts and takeaways: Offense

Takeaways

-2020 UDFA Aaron Brewer has leap-frogged Jamil Douglas on the depth chart, as the rookie stepped into the starting role at left guard with Rodger Saffold out and played every snap. Douglas did play one snap at center in place of Ben Jones and completely botched the snap, ruining the Titans' chances at a touchdown. -After seeing his snaps decrease in the last three weeks, Derrick Henry saw a season-high snap percentage and his third-highest number of snaps this season. Henry's 28 carries were the second-most he's totaled in a game in 2020, also. -David Quessenberry got the call at left tackle after Ty Sambrailo left the game due to injury. Isaiah Wilson, who was active for the first time this season, didn't see a single snap on Sunday. -Geoff Swaim continues to see increased snaps as the blocking tight end with MyCole Pruitt out. He has now out-snapped Anthony Firkser in each of the past two games.

Snap counts and takeaways: Defense

Takeaways

-After Jayon Brown suffered an elbow injury, it was Will Compton who was called upon to step up in his place. It'll be interesting to see how much David Long gets involved once he returns from the COVID-19 list. -Amani Hooker saw a career-high 64 defensive snaps with Kenny Vaccaro out and notched his third interception of the season in the process. -For the first time this season, Chris Jackson did not see a single defensive snap in a game in which he was active. Meanwhile, Joshua Kalu saw a season-high snap count. -Derick Roberson saw a career-high snap total and percentage with Jadeveon Clowney out. Tuzar Skipper, who was elevated from the practice squad as an insurance policy, saw just one defensive snap and two on special teams in his Titans debut. -2020 UDFA Teair Tart continues to be involved on defense, as he has now seen 17 or more snaps in the last three games. Adding to that, he out-snapped Jack Crawford.

Top PFF grades and interesting stats: Offense

Here's a look at the Titans' top performers on offense based on Pro Football Focus grades, courtesy of John Glennon of Broadway Sports.

RG Nate Davis: 82.1 WR A.J. Brown: 77.6 WR Corey Davis: 77.5 TE Anthony Firkser: 76.8 G/C Aaron Brewer: 76.1

RG Nate Davis: 82.1 WR A.J. Brown: 77.6 WR Corey Davis: 77.5 TE Anthony Firkser: 76.8 G/C Aaron Brewer: 76.1

Notes: Not a bad debut for Mr. Brewer, who stepped in and made his first career start with Rodger Saffold sidelined. It's still early, but the Titans might have something special in the 2020 UDFA. It's also encouraging to see Nate Davis' impressive grade on the right side.

Top PFF grades: Defense

Now, we move to the top performers on defense based on Pro Football Focus grades, also courtesy of John Glennon of Broadway Sports:

LB Will Compton: 79.8 OLB Harold Landry: 76.3 LB Rashaan Evans: 72.3 CB Malcolm Butler: 69.5 S Amani Hooker: 67.2

LB Will Compton: 79.8 OLB Harold Landry: 76.3 LB Rashaan Evans: 72.3 CB Malcolm Butler: 69.5 S Amani Hooker: 67.2

Notes: Evans was much-improved in Week 11 as compared to what we've seen out of him for much of the season. Compton also played well in place of Jayon Brown. Breon Borders didn't make the top five, but his numbers in coverage were sensational.