Titans snap count takeaways, top PFF grades from Week 8

The Tennessee Titans are reeling after getting beaten soundly by a Cincinnati Bengals team that was no doubt dangerous, but also had just one win coming into this game.

There were few things that actually went right for the Titans in Week 8. The offense couldn’t finish drives, the defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, and special teams gaffes were aplenty.

At the moment, the Titans don’t look like a team capable of competing for football’s biggest prize and general manager Jon Robinson should seriously consider being active at the trade deadline instead of sitting around and waiting for things to improve on their own.

There were a few interesting takeaways from the Titans’ snap counts on both sides of the ball, and some stats Pro Football Focus provided gave more insight into how some of Tennessee’s players were on Sunday.