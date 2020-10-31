Titans make slew of roster moves ahead of Week 8 game

The Tennessee Titans have made a slew of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the one we were all waiting for did not happen.

The team announced that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson won’t be activated form Injured Reserve on Saturday, which means he’ll be out yet another game.

We figured this would be the case after he didn’t practice on Friday. Now, the hope will be that Jackson can be activated in time for the Week 9 contest against the Chicago Bears.

The Titans did move cornerback Kristian Fulton to Injured Reserve, and in his place cornerback Kareem Orr has been promoted to the team’s 53-man roster. Fulton will be out a minimum of three games.

Outside linebacker Derick Roberson has been added to the injury report and will be out for Week 8 because of an illness. Tennessee also elevated running back D’Onta Foreman and defensive back Breon Borders from the practice squad.

