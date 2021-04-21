Titans slated to get comp pick after DaQuan Jones signs with Panthers

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
The Tennessee Titans are now slated to get a compensatory pick in 2022 after former defensive lineman DaQuan Jones signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones will make $4.05 million with the Panthers in 2021, all of which is guaranteed — and so ends Jones’ seven-year stint in Nashville where he was one of the longest-tenured Titans.

Prior to his signing with the Panthers, the Titans had broken even in the compensatory pick formula, but are now in the green and stand to get a fourth-round selection added to their list of picks next year.

Over the Cap’s Nick Korte explains (note: in the tweet below he means Corey Davis, not Hunter Henry):

In short, the Titans have lost more compensatory-pick-eligible free agents than they have gained this offseason, leading to their current situation.

Of course, this can change if the Titans go ahead and sign another free agent for a sizable amount of money before April 27. Right now, the contract Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots puts them over the top.

If nothing changes, the Titans will be getting a compensatory pick for the second straight year after being awarded an extra third-round selection in 2021. In all, Tennessee has nine picks in the upcoming draft.

