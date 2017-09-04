Titans’ six captains for 2017 include former Titan Tim Shaw

The Titans have named six captains for the 2017 season. One of them doesn’t play for the team.

Tim Shaw, a former Titan who has ALS, received the honor after spending plenty of time with the team and giving them a motivational address during camp.

“It is real special for Tim to be with us,” linebacker Wesley Woodyard said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “Nobody knows how many days you have on this earth, and him battling ALS, it shows the courage he has to keep going on. It is amazing to have him around and we cherish him.”

For Woodyard, it’s his 10th time as a captain. And his 10th NFL season.

“I am extremely blessed to be given this opportunity and platform to be able to I help lead my teammates and earn their trust,” said Woodyard, who spent his first six seasons with the Broncos. “I just want to motivate my teammates and help guys coming into the league.”

The other Titans captains are quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, defensive lineman Jurell Casey, and linebacker Brian Orakpo.

Mariota first became a captain late in the 2015 season. He was also a captain last year. He continues to have a quiet, understated style, allowing for others (like Walker) to be the more vocal leaders.