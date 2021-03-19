Titans re-signing tackle Ty Sambrailo

Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
The Tennessee Titans are re-signing tackle Ty Sambrailo, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Sambrailo made five starts for the Titans last season at left tackle when Taylor Lewan was lost for the season to a torn ACL in October. Sambrailo was then lost for the end of the season due to injuries as well.

Last year was Sambrailo’s first with the Titans after spending the prior three years with the Atlanta Falcons and his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Sambrailo has appeared in 67 games during his six-year career. He’s made 18 career starts.

Sambrailo also caught a 35-yard touchdown during his final season with Atlanta in 2019 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Titans re-signing tackle Ty Sambrailo

