Titans signing OT Le’Raven Clark off the Eagles practice squad

The Eagles have the NFL’s top offensive line, and a considerable part of that distinction resided in the depth and versatility across the board.

That depth is now shrinking after a second practice squad offensive lineman is heading to another team’s 53-man roster.

With Taylor Lewan lost for the season after a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport reports that the Tennessee Titans are signing offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad.

