The Titans are re-signing linebacker Ola Adeniyi on a one-year deal, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced.

Adeniyi, 24, left the Steelers last offseason to sign a one-year, $1 million deal with the Titans.

He played 207 defensive snaps and 319 on special teams in 2021 and was voted the special teams Pro Bowl alternate. Adeniyi made 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

He played 32 games in his three seasons with the Steelers and made 25 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Titans are re-signing Ola Adeniyi to a one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk