Titans punter Brett Kern was on Wednesday’s injury report as a limited practice participant with a groin injury and it’s starting to look like he has a good chance of missing Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing punter Johnny Townsend to their active roster.

Townsend was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018 and averaged 43.2 yards per kick during his rookie season. He was waived during training camp in 2019 and spent time with the Giants, Ravens, and Chiefs before returning to the Ravens to punt in the final game of the 2020 season.

More news on Kern’s status will come after the Titans practice on Thursday, but signing another punter is a pretty big signal that the Titans expect to need Townsend come Sunday.

Titans signing Johnny Townsend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk