Titans signing Greg Joseph off Panthers’ practice squad

The Titans cut kicker Ryan Santoso earlier Tuesday. They kept kicker Ryan Succop, who has made only 1-of-6 field goal tries since being activated from injured reserve.

They are signing kicker Greg Joseph from the Panthers’ practice squad, according to a PFT source.

It remains to be seen what duties Joseph will have.

Santoso had handled kickoff duties the past three games after signing with the team in late November.

The Titans are only 8-for-18 on field goal attempts this season. No team has finished a season with more missed field goals than made field goals since the 1987 Vikings.

Joseph played for the Browns last season, kicking in 14 games. He made 17 of 20 field goals and 25 of 29 extra points.