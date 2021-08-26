Titans signing former New England Patriots LB Cassh Maluia
The #Titans are signing former #Patriots LB Cassh Maluia, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2021
The Tennessee Titans are signing a member of the New England Patriots’ 2020 draft class.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Titans will sign linebacker Cassh Maluia, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2020.
Maluia (6-0, 248) played in nine games for the Patriots last season. He did not record a tackle but saw action on 10 snaps on defense and 76 on special teams.
The Patriots cut Maluia on Tuesday.
Maluia delivered a sack for the Patriots during a preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 19. He played 71 snaps over two preseason games.