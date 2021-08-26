The Titans are adding some depth at linebacker.

The team is signing Cassh Maluia, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Maluia was a Patriots sixth-round pick in 2020 and appeared in nine games for the team as a rookie. He played 76 special teams snaps and 10 defensive snaps last year.

After being waived in March, Maluia re-signed with New England earlier this month. He was then waived again this week as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.

Titans signing Cassh Maluia originally appeared on Pro Football Talk