Titans signing B.J. Bello, Bruce Hector

The Titans added Jim Schwartz as a senior defensive assistant recently and they are now bringing in a couple of players who played for him when he was the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Defensive tackle Bruce Hector’s agent Christina Phillips announced that he is signing with the team. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that the team is also signing linebacker B.J. Bello. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Bello was visiting with the team earlier in the day.

Hector played 11 games for the Eagles during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He had two tackles and a half-sack. He spent last season on the Panthers practice squad.

Bello played three games for the Eagles in 2018. He played six games for the Chargers last year, eight games for the Jets in 2019, and opened his career by playing every game for the Browns in 2017. He has 20 career tackles and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown during his stint with the Jets.

